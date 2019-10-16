A partnership between telecom majors Reliance Jio and Samsung Electronics on Tuesday showcased use cases based on fifth-generation (5G) techonology at the India Mobile Congress here. “In partnership with Samsung Networks, Jio has built the world’s largest greenfield and all IP based 4G LTE network, which supports over 340 million LTE subscribers as of August 2019”, Jio said in a statement.

At the event, the two companies presented new business opportunities using ‘5G NSA’ mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used in combination as a dual-connected mode network, the company said, adding that these will demonstrate how innovations from the latest technology can benefit consumers, enterprises and the society.

Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm said: “The unprecedented data growth and the mobile internet adoption and revolution that Jio brought to India has fundamentally changed the life of every Indian. Jio, working closely with key partners like Samsung will ensure that we continue to help India leapfrog traditional technologies by advancing the existing 4G all-IP infrastructure and leverage the end-to-end fiber, 5G, and IoT ecosystems towards a digital infrastructure platform”.

Having superior LTE networks is a key asset for operators in moving towards the 5G era, and Jio has reached that compelling competency, said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, adding that Samsung and Jio will continue to join forces in bringing ‘next generation innovation’ across the country.

The trial will feature solutions from Samsung Networks’ 5G product portfolio, including its 3.5GHz solution for 5G Massive MIMO Unit (MMU), its 28GHz Access Unit (AU) and CPE device, its virtualized radio access (vRAN) and core, and 5G mobile devices. The demonstrations would include ‘virtual classroom’ and ‘Massive Full High-Definition (HD) Content Streaming’, the statement said.