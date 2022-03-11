iQOO Z6 5G to Launch in India on March 16; Specs and Price Teased

iQOO has started teasing its next Z-series smartphone in India — iQOO Z6 5G. The company has set up a microsite to tease the phone and has revealed a few key specifications and pricing of the smartphone. Here’s what we know about the device ahead of its India launch.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications and Price Teased

According to a video teaser posted on the company’s YouTube handle, the iQOO Z6 will feature a Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display in question is tipped to be of 6.58-inches with an AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, the device will equip Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. A separate tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma (aka stufflistings) hints that the device could come with 5-layer liquid cooling for efficient heat dissipation.

iQOO claims that the Z6 will be the fastest 5G smartphone in the Rs 15,000 – Rs 18,000 price segment on Amazon India. The device has an AnTuTu score of 4,10,563 for the higher-end 8+128GB model. Another possible variant for the device is speculated to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The teaser video’s description also reveals that iQOO Z6 5G will launch in India on March 16. You can check out the video below:

Other than the alleged AMOLED display, the specifications of the iQOO Z6 5G closely resemble what we saw in Vivo T1 5G last month. If that’s the case, we could see a 50MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera setup and 16MP front camera. You can also expect to find a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11. Considering the fact that these specifications are almost similar, would you prefer the Z6 5G over Vivo T1 5G? Tell us in the comments below.