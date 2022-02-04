iQOO 9 Series Amazon India Availability Confirmed; Launch Imminent

iQOO, just last month, introduced the iQOO 9 series as one of the first smartphones with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now, the iQOO 9 lineup is soon expected to launch in India, and ahead of this, the company has now revealed its availability details.

iQOO 9 Series Coming to India Soon

The company has revealed that the iQOO 9 series, consisting of the iQOO 9, the iQOO 9 Pro, and the iQOO 9E, will be available to buy as an Amazon India exclusive, much like its other smartphones. The phone will also have a BMW Motorsport edition, much like the iQOO 7 Legend had.

Commenting on the partnership, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya said, “At iQOO, our continuous endeavor has been to introduce products that offer exceptional and unmatched performance to our users. The iQOO 9 series will be a powerful addition to our existing portfolio and the advanced flagship will be available very soon on consumer’s favorite platform, Amazon India.“

We still don’t know when the iQOO 9 phones will be launched in India. Although, it could be just around the corner and we might get more information on this soon.

As for the upcoming iQOO 9 series, it will succeed the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend and will fall in the premium segment. The iQOO 9E, however, might be more of a mid-range phone. The lineup will be gaming-centric and come with features such as Dual X-Axis Linear Motor and Advanced Liquid Cooling System.

iQOO 9 Series: Specifications

To recall, the iQOO 9 and the 9 Pro have a big rectangular camera hump at the AG Glass back and a punch-hole screen. Both of them come with support for 50MP rear cameras, 120W fast charging support (much like the Xiaomi 11T Pro), up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and more. The iQOO 9 gets a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ flat E5 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It gets a 50MP main camera with gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP third camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery and runs Android 12.

The iQOO 9 Pro has a curved Quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display of the same size as the vanilla model with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is home to a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150 degrees FoV, and a 16MP telephoto lens. The front camera and the battery specs are similar to the iQOO 9. Although, the Pro model supports 50W wireless charging.

As for the iQOO 9E, not much is known about this variant, but we can expect to get more details in the days to come. Hence, stay tuned to this space.