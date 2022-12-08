iQOO 11 Series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Officially Introduced

After revealing a new launch date recently, iQOO has finally introduced its new flagship series, the iQOO 11 lineup in China. The series comprises the iQOO 11 and the 11 Pro, both of which are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, thus, becoming one of the firsts to get the chipset. Have a look at the details below.

iQOO 11 Pro: Specs and Features

The iQOO 11 Pro looks similar to the iQOO 9 phones and comes with a BMW Motorsport edition, much like its predecessors. However, there are a number of hardware changes to look at. Besides the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the iQOO 11 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K Samsung E6 LTPO 4.0 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 1800 nits of brightness, and HDR10+.

There’s support for Vivo’s new V2 chip, which is meant to improve the night photography performance and provide an enhanced gaming and video experience. The camera setup includes a 50MP main snapper with the custom Sony VCS IMX866 sensor for better color reproduction and less noise, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 150-degree FoV, and a 13MP portrait lens. It has a 16MP selfie shooter. There’s the ability to capture 4K HDR Night videos, ‘zero latency’ motion capture support, Fisheye mode, OIS, and more.

The phone gets its juice from a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 200W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s also support for the second-generation ultrasonic 3D wide-area fingerprint scanner and an improved VC cooling system. It runs Origin OS 3 based on Android 13. The iQOO 11 Pro comes in Legendary Edition, Track Version, and Isle of Man Special Edition colorways.

iQOO 11: Specs and Features

The iQOO 11 is a slightly toned-down version of the iQOO 11 Pro but looks just like it. The phone also comes with the same display and the company’s V2 chip for enhanced gaming, video, and imaging performance. As mentioned earlier, it also has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC onboard.

The difference is that the iQOO 11 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. On the camera front, there’s a 50MP GN5 main camera with OIS, a 13MP portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front camera. The camera features are almost akin to that of the iQOO 11 Pro.

Additional details include a dual X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, a 24768mm² VC cooling system, an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 5G support, and more. It runs Origin OS 3.0 based on Android 13.

iQOO has also introduced the iQOO Neo 7 SE with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset (it’s the first phone to come with it!), a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP triple rear cameras, support for 120W fast charging, Android 13-based Origin OS 3.0, and more. It starts at CNY 2,099 (~ Rs 24,700).

Price and Availability

The iQOO 11 series starts at CNY 3,799 (~ Rs 44,800). While the iQOO 11 will be available from December 12, the iQOO 11 Pro will be up for grabs, starting December 21 in China. Check out the prices below.

iQOO 11 Pro

8GB+256GB: CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 59,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,499 (~ Rs 64,900)

16GB+512GB: CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 70,800)

iQOO 11