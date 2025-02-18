iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Have Slower Upload and Download Speeds: Here’s Why

Apple is all set to announce its budget iPhone SE 4 tomorrow and as we are eagerly waiting for it to arrive, an interesting report has shared disappointing news. The fourth iteration of the iPhone SE series is highly anticipated and it will bring a major change in the form of Apple’s in-house 5G modem. However, it seems that it will also be a major con for iPhone SE 4. Image Credits: X/@MajinBuOfficial

According to a detailed report by IT Donga Kim Ye-ji, Apple’s transition to indigenously developed 5G modem chips comes with caveats. Reportedly, the internally developed chip that Apple has been planning to add to the iPhone SE 4 is not on par with Qualcomm’s modem chipsets. The report says that it lacks a millimeter wave (mmWave) component, which is responsible for offering high-speed 5G connectivity.

As a result, the iPhone SE 4 will deliver slower upload and download speeds as compared to existing iPhone models that come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modems. Moreover, the inferior chip is also expected to lack sub-6 band and satellite communication features that are prevalent in current-gen iPhones.

Apple is using the iPhone SE 4 as a testing bed for its new chip and the Cupertino giant is expected to roll out the new chip newer iPhone models and iPad as well by 2027.

While the Apple-developed chip in iPhone SE 4 is the first step in reducing reliance on Qualcomm, the company should outpace its technical efforts to improve the chip and bring it on par with Qualcomm’s chipsets if it wants to bring an A-series like revolution once again.