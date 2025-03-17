iPhone 17 Air Leaked Dummies Confirm Design, Size and Apple’s “Ambitious” Plans

Apple is planning major changes across their devices and OSes this year. We already know that the Cupertino company is developing a new visionOS-inspired look for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, but that’s not all. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring significant improvements to the table and will welcome the iPhone 17 Air as its newest, slimmest model to date, all of which are now out as dummies, confirming key details on the lineup.

First off, we now have a new leak from reliable leaker Sonny Dickson, who has shared images of the iPhone 17 dummies. These images showcase the designs of the next iPhones. They’re in line with the renders that revealed pill-shaped cameras across the lineup. While the front and back designs do share some interesting details, the shot of the edges is what gives us an idea of what the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is going to look like.

Image Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson (edited by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

A side-by-side look at the dummies shows how slim the “Air” model will be in comparison with the other iPhones. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reiterates that Apple is trimming the Air by “roughly a fifth” compared to the thickness of other models. This will make the iPhone 17 Air 2mm thinner than the rest of the new iPhones, at just 5.5mm. This is pretty much evident on the dummies shot, which make the other iPhone 17 models appear significantly chunkier.

Another thing, these shots reveal, is the display size. The slim iPhone 17 Air could indeed feature a 6.6-inch panel. And, it will sit in-between the 6.3-inch display on the Pro and 6.9-inch unit on the Pro Max models. Gurman states that Apple may have reconsidered the smaller display to eliminate the risk of bending on a phone this thin. The dummy images do confirm other features on the Air model. This includes the Camera Control button, a Dynamic Island cutout, and a single 48-megapixel rear camera like the iPhone 16e.

Image Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson (edited by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

Gurman also hinted that the iPhone 17 Air may cost “roughly $900“. To back it up, it will come with a set of Pro-level features like 120Hz ProMotion display. This will be coupled with some low-end components like the Apple A19 chip (not the A19 Pro, as on the Pro models).

A Port-Free iPhone?

The Bloomberg report also sheds light on Apple‘s “ambitious” plans for future iPhones. It reveals that Apple has plans to make the iPhone Air lineup completely wireless, devoiding it off any ports. This would essentially mean the iPhone will be completely port-free, and users would only be able to charge it wirelessly and transfer data over iCloud.

However, it appears that Apple may not take that route with the iPhone 17 Air. It will keep the USB-C port for now, owing to concerns over EU regulations. As per Apple executives, the company will give it another try later if it sees a huge demand for the Air model.

Gurman says all the efforts to make a slim phone will aid to the development of a potential foldable iPhone. So, in many ways, the iPhone 17 Air’s design, battery, and display will contribute to the development of Apple’s foldable. We may eventually see this device come out in 2026, along with substantial changes to next year’s Pro models. This foldable iPhone could play a huge part in paying tribute to the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

What do you think about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, more especially the iPhone 17 Air? Is it something you’d want to buy for yourself. Let us know in the comments.