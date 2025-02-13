Apple’s Next-Gen Face ID Could Shrink iPhone 17 Pro Max’s Dynamic Island

We’re six months past the release of the iPhone 16 series, and as is the case, all eyes are set on the upcoming lineup. We know Apple has prepared substantial changes in the iPhone 17 lineup, with plans to refresh the overall design and camera setup. Then, there’s the much-anticipated release of the iPhone 17 Slim (or Air) that could be Apple’s ultra-premium iPhone yet. We now have new information on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and it’s regarding the Dynamic Island it’s going to come with.

As per renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), Apple’s upcoming Pro Max model could use a new “metalens” technology for Face ID. This new tech will integrate both the transmitter and receiver elements in one. It’ll thus minimize the size of the Face ID components at the top of the iPhone. This change should result in a smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max display.

This new metalens tech will essentially be an optical lens with microscopic nano-structures. It would be able to manipulate light, unlike the curved lenses on the current set of iPhones. The reduction is size owes to the optical lens itself, which is lightweight and can be flat in nature.

The leaker also revealed that this upcoming Face ID tech will become available on the next line of iPad Pro models, as well as the “folding iPad“. The latter could be regarding Apple’s potential foldable iPhone, which we haven’t heard anything about recently.

Ultimately, Apple could be preparing to move all of its Face ID tech under the display. Similar to front cameras on phones like Samsung’s Z Fold 6. However, such a change could take years to perfect, and we might still be a few generations away.

If this report turns out to be true, it’ll be the first time in three years that the Dynamic Island gets a refresh. The display cutout has more-or-less remained the same since it debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature the same aluminum frame as the standard versions. Its cameras will take on the same design choices, with a rectangular camera bump on an aluminum encasement. The cameras themselves will get a major upgrade, all three lenses will feature 48MP sensors.

What do you think about the latest development regarding the iPhone’s Dynamic Island? Would you be happy to see it on the next iPhone? Or do you think it’s high time Apple switches up the Face ID tech for good? Let us know in the comments.