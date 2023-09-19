iPhone 16 Pro Said to Get the Camera Upgrade Many Will Be Happy About!

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max bring a few noticeable upgrades like a titanium build, the remappable Action button, and the 3nm A17 Pro chipset. But one thing that remains exclusive to the 15 Pro Max is the enhanced 5x optical zoom capabilities. However, this won’t be a restriction next year. Here’s all you need to know.

iPhone 16 Pro Camera Detail Appears

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that even the iPhone 16 Pro will come with support for 5x optical zoom along with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Currently, this is just for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is the first iPhone to support 5x optical zoom and a 120mm focal length.

Apple uses a tetra-prism design (a folded glass setup below the lens), which reflects light four times more, allowing light to travel more. On top of this, there’s a 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus module, which work in three directions for better and stable zoomed-in photos. There’s also support for up to 25x digital zoom.

This reaching even the iPhone 16 Pro will be a great deal for those who would not want to upgrade to the Pro Max model. However, this also hints at possible a price hike for the iPhone 16 Pro given the tetra-prism zoom lens is one of the reasons for the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price. For those who don’t know, it starts at Rs 1,59,900.

Apart from this, the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro models could also get larger displays, as per Mark Gurman. It still remains to be seen if this is just for the Pro variants, though. A lot of upgrades are in tow for next year but it is a little soon to comment on this.

It would be best to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for more information to arrive. Meanwhile, do have a look at our iPhone 16 leak article for more details. Also, the iPhone 15 series is now available for pre-order and if you intend to buy it, do have a look at the details here!

Featured Image: iPhone 15 Pro Max