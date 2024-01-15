iPhone 16 to Get 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E; Upgraded 5G for iPhone 16 Pro: Report

The iPhone 16 series has already been in the news for the past few months. And now that the calendar has turned, more leaks have surfaced and given us a glimpse of Apple’s plan for the 2024 iPhone lineup. The new iPhone 16 leaks and suggestions are related to higher RAM, faster Wi-Fi, and upgraded 5G performance. While some of the exclusive enhancements are tipped only for the iPhone 16 Pro models, the non-Pro models will also get a fair share of improvements.

iPhone 16 to Get RAM and Wi-Fi Upgrades

According to the information shared by technology analyst Jeff Pu and reported by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature 8GB of RAM, an improvement from the 6GB RAM in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This will notch up the RAM capacity of the vanilla models on par with the iPhone 16 Pro models. Pu’s note further adds that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be powered by the brand-new A18 processor. This corroborates the previous leaks where the early iOS 18 codes suggested an A18 chipset for the iPhone 16 lineup.

If these turn out to be legit, it will be the first time that we see the base iPhone models with more efficient and more powerful 3-nanometer processors. Bear in mind that despite getting a new A18 processor, the iPhone 16 & 16 Plus won’t offer the same performance as the iPhone 16 Pro models. This is because the Pro models are likely to get a faster and more capable A18 Pro chipset. The exact difference is unknown at the moment.

Moving on, Pu also says that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will get the faster, Wi-Fi 6E support which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. For reference, the Wi-Fi 6E offers improved network performance, including faster speeds and low latency.

New Qualcomm Modem for iPhone 16 Pro

We all know that Apple keeps some of its top features exclusive to the Pro models. Jeff Pu says that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will feature the Qualcomm X75 modem. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will pack the Qualcomm X70 modem that’s currently used in the entire iPhone 15 lineup.

Compared to the X65 modem in the iPhone 14 lineup, the X70 modem offers a significant boost in the 5G speeds. The brand-new X75 modem is touted to bring 5G improvements in various areas, including overall coverage, power efficiency, latency, internet speeds, and more. If Pu’s information is legit, Apple is planning to differentiate the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro by modems and also, the 5G speeds.

Pu also restates that the iPhone 16 will house an upgraded 48MP Ultra-wide camera, a bump up from the 12MP on the current model. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported the same, and this could result in upgraded spatial video recording as well. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro models might also get the blazingly-fast, Wi-Fi 7support.

Not to forget, all the models of the iPhone 16 series will ship with iOS 18 which will feature generative AI technology and smarter Siri.