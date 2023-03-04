iPhone 15 Pro to Have a New Alert Slider: Report

iPhone 15 rumors and leaks are in abundance and to join this list, we have the latest information that sheds light on the type of volume buttons we will get on the iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, it is expected to have a new alert slider. Here are the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Won’t Get Physical Buttons

A recent report by 9To5Mac suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a single button for volume up and down functionalities instead of separate volume up and down buttons. This will most likely be capacitive in nature, meaning, that it won’t require an actual click to function and won’t require a lot of pressure.

To recall, a previous report by Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the physical volume buttons and go for a solid-state button design. This is something Apple had already introduced in the form of the home button of the iPhone 7 and 8. The buttons are said to provide haptic feedback and for this, could include three Taptic Engines.

It is also suggested that the mute switch on the iPhones, which allows you to easily silence the phone or put it on the ringer, will also change. Instead of the sliding mechanism, it could adopt the pressing mechanism to go into the silent or ringing mode. This could mean that Apple could make this capacitive too. The information is also backed by YouTuber ZoneofTech via a recent tweet.

This was also shown in the recently leaked renders. We are expecting some design changes like a bigger camera hump, thinner bezels, and rounded edges. There could be Dynamic Island for all models, along with several performance improvements.

Image: 9To5Mac

Besides these changes, another important change will be the presence of the USB Type-C port. This would be the first for an iPhone and could be introduced across the iPhone 15 lineup. Although, it is suggested that the non-Pro and Pro models will support USB 2.o and USB 3.2, respectively. You can know more about the iPhone 15 rumors over here.

You should know that since these details are rumors there’s no word on whether or not they will become true. For a better idea, it’s best to wait for further official updates. Stay tuned for more information and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the latest iPhone 15 rumor in the comments below.