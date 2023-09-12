iPhone 15 Pro’s Rumored Action Button May Have Been Confirmed

Apple will launch the iPhone 15 lineup at its Wonderlust event tonight and hours before this, we have some news regarding it. The rumored Action button, which is said to replace the longstanding alert slider, is seemingly confirmed, courtesy of case maker Spigen. Have a look!

This May Be the iPhone 15 Pro with the Action Button!

Ahead of Apple’s event scheduled for 10:30 pm, popular case maker Spigen has shared an image of the alleged iPhone 15 case, which showcases the Action button. Spigen terms this as ‘something different‘ and this is more than a hint at the replacement of the mute button.

There’s the new oval-shaped Action button, below which you can find the elongated volume rocker. While we don’t know which model the orange case is for, it is most likely the iPhone 15 Pro. For those who don’t know, the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max are expected to get the new Action button. something's different 🧐…#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xVPT7Xx7sv— Spigen (@SpigenWorld) September 11, 2023

Past rumors have suggested that this will be a remappable button, allowing you to perform actions like summoning Siri, launching some apps, using it to take pictures, and more. The alleged Action button has appeared in previously leaked live images of the iPhone 15 Pro Max case. This now seems to have been confirmed and will prove to be very handy. Plus, this marks a major change in design as the mute button has been present for a while now.

It still remains to be seen if this will be just limited to the Pro models or will reach all iPhone 15 models. Speaking of design changes, another significant one will be the inclusion of the USB Type-C port. Plus, all models are expected to get Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera. You can also expect a bigger camera hump (possibly due to the periscope lens) for the iPhone 15 Pro Max along with thinner bezels.

On the specification front, the 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic chipset while the non-Pro models will go for last year’s A16 chipset. There will still be performance upgrades and battery enhancements for all models, along with new changes for the cameras. The price part is something, which may see a change; there could be a price hike, specifically for the Pro models! You can check out today’s iPhone 15 event expectations for a better idea.

One thing to note is that we still don’t have concrete details with us but the good part is that we are a few hours away from the revelation. So, stay tuned to this space for all the iPhone 15 updates. Are you excited about the new Action button? Let us know in the comments below.