iPhone 15 to Have a Sony Camera Sensor for Improved Image Quality

Apple is now often seen making headlines for its 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, giving us an idea of the various upgrades it will bring to the table. We now have some details on the possible camera improvements, which include a Sony sensor we are expecting next year. Check out the details below.

iPhone 15 Camera Upgrades Tipped

A report by Nikkei Asia suggests that the iPhone 15 will get a new “state-of-the-art” Sony sensor, which is said to capture more light for better image quality, which will especially come in handy in low-light photography.

This will reduce the problem of overexposure and underexposure, which can often be a problem. The report states, “Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors.” The Sony image sensor is said to use a new semiconductor architecture, which will lead to the addition of more photodiodes and separate them and the transistors “in separate substrate layers.“

As for other camera details, the iPhone 15 is also slated to feature a periscopic lens for enhanced zoom capabilities, which is being rumored since last year. Another report tells us that it may skip an 8p lens and will go for a 7p lens also seen on the iPhone 14 lineup. However, it remains to be seen if these upgrades are only for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max or will be for the entire series.

The iPhone 15 iteration is also expected to come with USB-C as an attempt to abide by the EU law to make USB Type-C a standard. This was also confirmed by an Apple executive. It is also said that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with a solid-state button design instead of physical power and volume buttons.

Some battery, performance, and more upgrades are also in tow but since these details aren’t confirmed, we will have to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for official information to appear. We will let you know, so, stay tuned. Also, don’t forget to share your thoughts on the expected iPhone 15 camera upgrades in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of iPhone 14 Pro