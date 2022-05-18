iPhone 14 Series Launch Date May Have Been Leaked

The iPhone 14 series has been a subject of multiple rumors and leaks in the past (even present), all of which have helped in giving us an idea of what the 2022 iPhone models will be like. Today, we also have the possible launch date for the new iPhones. Here’s a look at when the iPhone 14 lineup could arrive.

This Is When the iPhone 14 Series Could Launch

A recent report by iDropNews reveals that the iPhone 14 series will arrive in September, which is the usual timeline for the launch of the new iPhones. Apple is said to host an event on September 13 for the iPhone 14 lineup. There’s no word on whether or not it will be an in-person event, though.

One thing to note here is that this is not official information and the date can totally differ. That said, we can still expect Apple to host its launch event in September.

As for the expectations from the event, multiple products are slated to launch. The primary attraction will be the iPhone 14 iteration with four models: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max (a first-timer), the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and the Pro model are expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, the other two models could come with a bigger 6.7-inch. All models are likely to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display but nothing is concrete as of now.

The cameras on the iPhone 14 phones are expected to see a major upgrade. This time, Apple might be seen increasing the megapixel count by putting a 48MP camera on the phones, making the iPhone 14 the first to have one. There are chances this could be reserved for the Pro models. Another change to expect is that the company might not equip its 2022 iPhone lineup with the same chipset. While the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max could be powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max might get the latest A16 chip. Improved battery life, some more enhancements, and how can we forget the new design without a notch (with a pill+punch-hole design), are all expected.

Other than that, the alleged Apple Watch Series 8, the rumored AirPods Pro 2, and even a few Macs are expected to tag along. But again, the aforementioned details (even the future ones) aren’t official and therefore, we can’t completely rely on them. And, Apple will most likely give official details when we are closer to the event. Hence, it’s best to wait for more details to come and see how the new iPhone 14 series takes shape. Also, don’t forget to give your thoughts on the rumored iPhone 14 launch date in the comments below.

Featured Image: Jon Prosser