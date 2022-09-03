iPhone 14 Pro Pill-Shaped Cutout on Any iPhone? Check out This Trick to See!

The iPhone 14 series is coming next week and up until now, we have seen loads of rumors and leaks that have only fueled further anticipation. We recently got to know that the iPhone 14 Pro may use a software trick to turn the supposed “hole+pill” cutout into one elongated pill-shaped cutout. If you are eager to see what this looks like, you can try it for yourself now without the need for the iPhone 14 Pro! Wanna know how? Just read along.

See iPhone 14 Pill-Shaped Cutout on Any iPhone Now!

3D artist Ian Zelbo has come up with an image of what appears to be the apparent wallpaper of the upcoming iPhone 14. This image of the wallpaper includes the rumored pill-shaped cutout, which we are most likely to see on the new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Full screen this and turn your phone upside down to see what iPhone 14 Pro will look like! 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/aEk2xYCZe5— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 1, 2022

However, if you want to see what this feels like in place of the notch in real-life, you can easily do so right now. You just have to download the image shared by Zelbo (a screenshot would work too) and place it full-screen. Wait a few seconds for the Home indicator to disappear, turn the phone upside down, and here you go!

You will now be able to see the pill-shaped cutout on any iPhone you own even before it has been made official. One thing to note is that it won’t give good results on an iPhone SE, given that it has thick bezels! I tried this simple trick (check featured image) and if you forget about the actual notch, it feels like the iPhone 14 Pro we have only seen in renders but this time, in your hands.

What to Expect from iPhone 14 Series

For those who don’t know, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones to get the new pill-shaped cutout and the non-Pro models will feature the same notch we have been seeing since 2017. The cutout is also expected to house the camera/mic indicators and clicking on them will show up a list of apps using them.

Another thing the non-Pro models won’t get is the new A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max (some say it will be called the iPhone 14 Plus) will come with a tweaked A15 Bionic chipset. Plus, they are likely to miss out on the 48MP cameras, which are highly expected to reach the iPhone 14 Pro devices. This will be a first for Apple.

Camera, battery, RAM, and more improvements are expected for all the iPhone 14 models. Support for satellite communications, multiple color options, and more in tow too. The iPhone 14 series is also expected to have a starting price lower than the iPhone 13. But, we still lack official details on this and hence, it’s best to wait for Apple’s announcement for a proper idea.

Until then, you can try out the new trick to get the iPhone 14 feels, and do share your thoughts on whether or not you like the cutout in the comments below. Stay tuned for the iPhone 14 September 7 event coverage for all the information you need!