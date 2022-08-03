iPhone 14, 14 Max Will Get a Speed Boost Even with the Older A15 Chip: Report

Over the past few months, we have seen reports detailing the drastic measures Apple will take to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year. The biggest differentiator between the two lineups is expected to the fact that the same Apple A15 Bionic chip from last year will power this year’s non-Pro iPhone 14 models. That means only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with the A16 Bionic chip. But, before we dismiss the non-Pro models for including an older chip, a new report has surfaced today, suggesting that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max with the A15 chipset will be speedier than the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14, 14 Max with A15 Bionic Will Be Faster than iPhone 13

As per a recent tweet from the tipster who goes by the name ShrimpApplePro, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models may use older hardware, but the Cupertino will introduce some changes in the A15 chipset to give these phones a speed boost. The tipster suggests that a “new cellular mode, new internals design, etc” could lead to an overall performance boost over the previous-gen iPhone 13 series. Despite using *some* old hardware, iPhone 14 non pro still have some overall performance boost over the iPhone 13 series

New cellular modem, new internals design, ect— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2022

What it means is that the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be a little powerful than the non-Pro iPhone 13 series. But it could deliver performance on par with the iPhone 13 Pro series. This could be because the non-Pro iPhone 14 models might pack the A15 chipset with a 5-core GPU. Also, rumors suggest that iPhone 14 will come with 6GB RAM as compared to 4GB RAM on the iPhone 13. On the other hand, the A16 Bionic chipset will be manufactured by TSMC, based on the N5P logic node (same as A15), and offer some performance and efficiency improvements.

Now, the tweet does not go into any more specifics, but if this leak turns out to be true, then upgrading to the iPhone 14 or 14 Max could prove to be worthwhile for old iPhone users. However, at this point we would like to remind you that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models will skip on the boatload of amazing upgrades coming to the Pro variants this year.

iPhone 14 Pro pill-cum-hole design

As opposed to the smaller notch on the iPhone 14 series, the same as last year’s models, the iPhone 14 Pro models will switch to the long-rumored pill-cum-hole design. Yeah, Apple is finally getting rid of the notch later this year. That’s not all, though. The Pro models are also expected to include an upgraded display that supports always-on display, the new A16 Bionic chipset with upgraded LPDDR5 RAM, and more importantly, a 48MP camera.

So yeah, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max may not be a complete bust in terms of performance and may pack some upgrades to justify the asking price later this year. What is your opinion on Apple’s decision to reuse last year’s chipset? Tell us in the comments section.