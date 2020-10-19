The iPhone 12 is finally here, and this year Apple has finally moved its entire lineup to OLED panels instead of forcing us to use LCD displays on the lower-end iPhone XR, and iPhone 11. So, regardless of whether you buy the iPhone 12 mini, or the highest end iPhone 12 Pro Max, you will get a Super Retina XDR display. But with high quality displays, comes high repair costs, or at least that’s how Apple works.

The company has revealed the official screen repair costs for the iPhone 12 line up in the US, and those are some hefty price tags on new displays.

Getting a screen repair on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro will set you back by $279 (~Rs. 21,000). In contrast, the repairing the screen of an iPhone 11 costs $199 (~Rs. 15,000) in the US. The company hasn’t yet revealed the screen repair prices for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Those prices should come out closer to the availability dates for the smallest and the biggest iPhone respectively.

It’s noteworthy that these prices are for screen repairs on out-of-warranty devices. If you get Apple Care+ along with your new iPhone, you will only have to pay the service fee for getting your screen replaced. The Apple Care+ protection plan is priced at Rs. 16,900 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and Rs. 26,900 for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This offers two years of coverage including accidental damage coverage and other repairs.

You can check out the full list of screen repair prices here.