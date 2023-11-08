Apple Releases iOS 17.1.1 Update; Check out the Details!

Apple recently released the iOS 17.1 update with new additions for AirDrop, Apple Music, and more. Now, we have the new iOS 17.1.1 update, which deals with some noteworthy bugs. In addition, there’s the new iPadOS 17.1.1 and the watchOS 10.1. update too.

The iOS 17.1.1 update has a fix for two primary issues. The first issue didn’t correctly show snow on the weather widget for the lock screen.

The second bug made Apple Pay and other NFC features unavailable on the iPhone 15 series (including, the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) post-wireless charging in some cars (from BMW). These have now been resolved.

Apart from this, there have been a few bug fixes, possibly for Wi-Fi connectivity and unusual device shutdowns. There are no new features as part of the iOS 17.1.1 update but it’s always good to keep the device updated to ensure proper privacy and safety.

The update is now available for the iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 series. The drill is to head to Settings -> General -> Software Update to download the update.

Apple is also testing the iOS 17.2 update with features like the Journal app, new widgets, a translation option for the iPhone 15 Pro models’ Action button, and more. The update is expected to arrive by the end of this year but there’s no word on when exactly this will happen. We will keep you posted with the updates, so, stay tuned. Until then, don’t forget to update your iPhone with the latest iOS 17.1.1!