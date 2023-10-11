Apple Releases iOS 16.7.1 for Those Who Haven’t Got iOS 17 Yet

While Apple is focusing on releasing multiple iOS 17 updates to ensure the experience remains as bug-free as possible, it has put some of its efforts on users who are still on iOS 16. Hence, the new iOS 16.7.1 update is out for all. Have a look at what’s new.

iOS 16.7.1 Now Rolling Out!

Apple is now rolling out the iOS 16.7.1 update, which is majorly a security update for bug fixes. Hence, it is advised for all those who still haven’t upgraded their iPhones to iOS 17. Speaking of which, the current iOS 17.0.3 security update is also available and if you haven’t installed it yet, it would be best to make the move. To recall, it primarily solves the iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue, which has been making headlines.

Coming back to iOS 16.7.1, it fixes a kernel vulnerability, which was also fixed in iOS 17.0.3. It also includes a fix for a buffer overflow issue, which could lead to “arbitrary code execution.” You can check out more details right here.

The eligible devices include the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The update can be downloaded via Settings -> General -> Software Update. Apple has also released the iPadOS 16.7.1 update alongside. To reiterate, this is an important update and it would be best for you to download it! Are you still on iOS 16? Are you planning to get the iOS 16.7.1 or wish to upgrade to iOS 17.0.3? Let us know in the comments below.