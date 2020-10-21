Just a couple of days ahead of the iPhone 12 going on sale, Apple is releasing the iOS 14.1 update to the public. The new software update brings a ton of bug fixes for various issues in iOS 14 so far, along with some new additions to prepare the OS for the new iPhones.

For starters, iOS 14.1 brings support for playback of 10-bit HDR video, along with the capability to edit such videos in the Photos app. This particular functionality is limited to iPhones 8 and above, however, so if you’re using an older iPhone, you won’t be able to play 10-bit HDR videos, or edit them directly on your iPhone.

Apart from that, there are a ton of bug fixes in the mix. iOS 14.1 fixes issues with widget sizes on the home screen, and also brings a fix for an issue where adding widgets to the home screen could remove apps from their folders. The entire changelog has a laundry list of fixes that you can read below.

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

The update is already rolling out, and as usual, you can install the update by simply going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. In case you don’t see it yet, it should reach your iPhone within a day or two, so check again after a while.