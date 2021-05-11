After launching its 11th-gen desktop processors earlier this year, Intel has today announced new 11th-gen Core H-series processors for laptops and portables. The company is claiming that the new processors will bring significant performance improvements over their predecessors.

While the company unveiled five consumer processors in the line up, leading the charge is the 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11980H processor. The new consumer laptop processors from Intel all use the company’s Willow Cove architecture and are built on the 10nm SuperFin technology.

More or less, Intel is aiming to unseat AMD from its throne, or at least take as many shots at it as it can. While talking about the performance and gaming improvements offered by the new processors, Intel also highlighted how the Core i9-11980H beats the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX on games like Hitman 3, Far Cry New Dawn, and Rainbow Six Siege. According to the company’s tests, the Core i9-11980H sees a 17% frame rate boost in Far Cry New Dawn, 26% in Grid 2019, and 21% in Rainbow Six Siege when compared against the Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The company also highlighted performance improvements for content creators, claiming 20% faster video editing in After Effects, and 22% faster photo editing in Photoshop when compared against the previous generation Core i9-10980HK.

In terms of specs, the Tiger Lake-H processors will come with 44 PCIe lanes (20 PCIe Gen 4 and 24 PCIe Gen 3.0), support for Thunderbolt 4 with 40Gbps bandwidth, Intel Rapid Storage Technology, and up to 128GB DDR4-3200MHz RAM support.

11th Gen Core vPro and Xeon Processors

Alongside the consumer processors, the company also announced new chips aimed at businesses. These processors support Intel’s vPro technology, and are led by the Intel Core i9-11950H alongside the Xeon W-1100 series of processors. These business-centric processors will feature specific security features including Intel Hardware Shield with a new threat-detection technology, Total Memory Encryption, and Active Management Technology.

The company is claiming that the new Core i9-11950H is 29% faster than its predecessor when it comes to product development, whereas the performance jump will be 12% in financial services work, and 29% in media and entertainment related workloads.

Obviously, these numbers are based on Intel’s testing of its own products, and hopefully we will get to test out more laptops with the latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H series processors soon to come to our own conclusions about the improvements offered by these processors and how they compare against AMD chipsets.