Intel Has a Dedicated Program for Replacing ‘Intel Inside’ Stickers; Here’s How to Get One!

If you own a PC or a laptop with an Intel processor, I’m sure you have seen the iconic “Intel Inside” holographic sticker, specifying the CPU model of your system. While the sticker might be irrelevant to you, Intel takes its branding and marketing strategies seriously. And well, it is the reason behind the company’s dedicated program using which you can get a brand new Intel Inside sticker from the company for free. Check out the details right below.

Intel Inside Logo Label Program: All You Need to Know!

It is not unusual for companies like Intel to flaunt their products via high-quality stickers pasted on PCs and laptops that are powered by their components. Rival companies like AMD and Nvidia also use holographic stickers to highlight their products inside computer systems.

However, unlike other companies, Intel has a dedicated “Intel Inside” Logo Label program that delivers appropriate Intel Inside stickers to users who have somehow lost or damaged the sticker that came with their device. It was recently discovered by a Redditor who bought a second-hand Intel processor that came without the stickers.

The Reddit user “always liked the stickers” and started finding ways to acquire one for the second-hand processor. Upon searching, the Redditor came across Intel’s Logo Label program and registered to get a replacement sticker. And the company did send him a brand new Intel Inside sticker that specifies the user’s CPU model (Core i9) along with a thank you note. You can check out the Reddit post attached right below. Intel Inside Sticker replacement service is Fast! Fedex Fast! from intel

Furthermore, the Redditor appreciated the speedy delivery of the sticker (it was delivered in 3 days) and stated that Intel’s sticker replacement service is “FedEx Fast.”

How to Get a Replacement Intel Inside Sticker?

Now, if you have an Intel-powered PC or laptop but without the holographic sticker, you can also get a replacement from Intel for free. For that, you need to go to the official Intel Inside Label Logo program page on the company’s website and fill out a registration form with the appropriate details.

It is worth mentioning that you will need to provide proof of ownership like a bill, receipt, or a packing slip of a system backed by an Intel processor during the registration process. Intel might also reach out to you to validate the item before sending the sticker.

So, what do you think about Intel’s Label Logo replacement program? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.