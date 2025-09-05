Facebook Wants to Take on Snap Streaks With Its Old Poke Feature

Remember Pokes on Facebook, the feature that allowed you to nudge friends? Facebook is revamping the feature so you can track how often you and your friends poke each other, much like Snap streaks.

Pokes have been a long-standing feature on Facebook, and the company is adding a convenient method to poke your friends with a dedicated Poke button on their Facebook profiles. It is right next to the Message button. When your friends receive a poke, they will get a notification for the same. Facebook shared on Instagram, “Pokes never really left, but they are coming back in a major way.”

Image Credit: Facebook

Moreover, when you and your friends poke each other, you will start a streak and keep a count of it on facebook.com/pokes. Here, you can track your poke progress. It works just like Snap streaks, where you will see a fire emoji next to your friend’s name.

This indicates that a streak has started, and it will keep changing the longer your streak grows. If you are not interested in responding to someone’s pokes, then you can dismiss them as well.

This sudden change to a long-forgotten feature comes from Facebook’s increasing interest in younger audiences. And the company wants to reinvigorate it into something that keeps users coming back to the platform every day.

Facebook has lately been focusing on personal experiences, like the reintroduced friends feed that came out earlier this year. Would you be tempted to try pokes on Facebook again? Let us know in the comments below.