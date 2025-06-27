You Can Now Hide Words on Threads Separate from Instagram

X rival app Threads has stayed mostly an extension of the Instagram experience. But now, Meta is making an effort to decouple Threads by offering a ‘Hidden words’ setting inside the app, which is completely separate from Instagram.

This detail comes from Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, who recently shared a Threads post outlining the new change. Starting today, you can manage a different selection of words, phrases, or slang that you do not want to see on your Threads feed.

Previously, this option was linked to Instagram, meaning that any words you had blocked on Instagram would also be blocked on Threads. Now, users can customize their preferences specifically for Threads.

Mosseri said in his post, “Threads is about fostering an open exchange of perspectives, and to do so, people need to be able to shape the experience into one where they feel comfortable expressing themselves. This is just one more idea in support of that goal.”

It seems that Meta is finally putting its attention on Threads, since the app has been receiving some much-needed quality-of-life improvements, nearly two years after its launch. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Threads finally gained DM functionality.

But the biggest omission is the lack of a trending section, a feature that helps users dive into trending discussions. Another X competitor, Bluesky finally adopted the trending section last year.