Home > News > Threads is Getting Reply Approvals, Activity Feed Filters and Algorithm Controls

Anshuman Jain
Reply Approval Screenshot on Threads app
Image Credit: Threads
In Short
  • Threads is adding two new features to its app: Reply approvals and new filters in Activity feed.
  • Reply approvals let you select which replies appear below your post, while hiding the rest from public view.
  • The Activity feed will show a new "People you follow" and "Mentions" filters to make it easy to sort through replies.

Threads is getting a new reply approval feature that will let you control which replies appear on your post, along with filters to sort replies from people you follow and those that contain mentions. The Threads app is also bringing the option to manage your feed algorithm as well.

Threads’ New Features Let You Approve Replies and Easily Sort Them

Threads, which is Meta’s answer to X (formerly Twitter), has been adding new features left, right, and center. Just a few days back, it added the ability to share disappearing Ghost posts. Now, the app has announced two new features, starting with reply approvals, which let you select which replies show below your posts, to keep the conversation civil and to the point.

Also Read: You Can Now Hide Words on Threads Separate from Instagram
Pending-Reply-Approvals-Screenshot-of-Threads-app
Image Credit: Meta

Users can turn on the Review and approve replies toggle while sharing a post. Any reply that you receive will show up in the Pending tab. From here, you can select which ones to approve and which replies you want to ignore. According to Meta’s blog post, “This way, you can surface the replies you care about most and focus on the discussions you’re interested in.”

The Threads app is also adding a new “People you follow” and “Mentions” filter that will appear at the top of the Activity feed. This will make it easier to sort through replies and find the one most relevant to you easily.

New People You Follow Filter in Threads app Activity Feed screenshot
Image Credit: Meta

Meta has been putting its efforts on Threads, as the app reaches 150 million daily active users according to Meta’s third-quarter earnings call. As a result, the app is getting new features lately, adding detailed insights for Threads creators, and ramping up ads on the platform, with video ads arriving sometime soon.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

