Threads Starts Testing Long-Form Posts Beyond the 500-Character Limit

Anshuman Jain
Instagram Threads on a Phone
Image Credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Threads is testing a new text attachment feature that allows users to add long paragraphs within a single post.
  • It will let users add a block of text where others can tap to read the full description.
  • Users can also get creative with their texts using styling tools, however there is no confirmation when this new feature will be rolling out.

Threads is testing a new feature called “text attachment” that allows users to add long lines of text and paragraphs to their posts, rather than creating multiple post threads. With this upcoming feature, users will be able to add long-form texts to their posts, like stories, articles, mini reviews, summaries, and more.

Users will no longer have to find workarounds over Threads’ 500-character limit. Besides texts, it can also help users “get creative with styling tools to share deeper thoughts, news snippets, book excerpts, and more,” as mentioned in the app’s description

Threads Text Feature preview in Robert P. Nickson's post

Threads user Robert P. Nickson (@rpn) shows the text attachment feature in action. As you can see, it attaches a block of text to the post, giving a glimpse of the starting sentences. Users can click on it to expand it further. The new feature was first spotted by app researcher, Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu). Later, Meta confirmed its existence to TechCrunch.

If this looks or sounds similar, you may be thinking of “Articles” that X introduced last year. It offers the same benefits of attaching long texts to a single post. However, that feature is exclusive to X Premium+ users, whereas Threads’ text attachment will likely be available for everyone.

We are still unclear when this new addition will start rolling out for everyone. But the platform has been seeing a steady supply of new features like direct messaging, which upset some of its die-hard users. In addition, Meta is now allowing Facebook users to sign up for Threads, and providing creator insights as well.

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

