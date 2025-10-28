Threads Is Adding ‘Ghost Posts’ That Dissappear After 24 Hours

Instagram’s X alternative, Threads, has announced a new Ghost Posts feature that lets you share a post on the platform that disappears after 24 hours. Any replies to ghost posts will be sent directly to your DMs.

How Do Ghost Posts Work on Threads?

This feature is similar to Instagram’s disappearing messages feature, but for social posts. All your ghost posts will be automatically archived after 24 hours. You need to toggle on the ghost icon while drafting a new post, and write your content in a greyed-out box.

There’s also going to be a Ghost post option in your Threads profile, as shown in the image below.

Image Credit: Threads

Threads described the new feature as, “Here today and gone tomorrow, you can feel confident trying new things and posting spontaneous thoughts,” in its announcement post. But it can come in handy for sharing things that you don’t want sticking around on your profile. You can also use it to share exclusive giveaways or announcements for only your most dedicated fans.

Image Credit: Threads

Users won’t be able to see any replies to your posts either. They will be sent directly to your Threads DMs. It’s a pretty small but useful feature that X users have been asking for years. The Ghost posts feature has been under testing since April, along with other new features, such as text attachments, creator insights, and hiding specific words right from the app itself.