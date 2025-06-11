Instagram Threads Users Can Finally DM Each Other

Instagram Threads, the text-based social media alternative to X, is finally receiving the one feature users have been asking for since its launch. The platform is gradually rolling out direct messaging, or DMs, to select users, which will enable one-to-one conversations on the app.

Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri shared a post on Threads, announcing the release of DMs. He shared, “We’re starting to test DMs on Threads, which has been a top request since we launched. Our mission is to foster an open exchange of perspectives, and we know how important messaging is to supporting that cause”.

It is worth noting that this basic feature is coming to Threads after almost two years of its release. This is quite disappointing, given that DMs is such an essential feature for any social media service.

This isn’t the only basic thing missing in the app, since there is no discover or trending section, which even Bluesky (a decentralized X alternative) added to their platform. It wouldn’t be harsh to say that Meta is likely taking notes from Internet Explorer when it comes to development on Threads, given the slow release of these features.

We don’t have an exact timeline on when we DMs will be available for everyone, but it is likely to come out somewhere around early July. Which will be the second anniversary of Threads. Hopefully, we also get to see some new features then, too. What are your thoughts on DMs coming to Threads? Let us know in the comments below.