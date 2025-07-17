Threads Is Opening Its Gates for Your Facebook-Loving Uncle Bob

Meta Threads initially gained popularity by allowing users to create an account using their Instagram profiles seamlessly. Now, it appears the app is growing beyond its roots as Threads is now offering users an option to sign up by linking their Facebook accounts.

Instagram’s Help Center page details how users can sign up for Threads with their Facebook profiles. In addition, it explains how the app will personalize content based on their Facebook preferences and provide suggestions tailored to their activity across both platforms.

Image Credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock

Meta’s decision to link Threads with Instagram accounts was a major reason the platform received the initial push in user growth, but now the app is dialing down its dependency on its sister app. Just last month, Threads received support for ‘Hidden words’, an in-app feature, separate from Instagram.

Now, Meta is focusing on helping Threads stand on its own two feet and establish itself as a standalone platform. This could be why it recently received a much-needed direct message support within Threads, which was lacking on the platform from the beginning.

But given that Facebook’s demographic typically consists of older folks and those with polarizing opinions, this move might not bode well for Threads in the long run. That said, it could also be a way to boost Threads’ user numbers and overtake X since Facebook has over a billion users worldwide.