Meta AI and Instagram Edits Can Now Help You Edit Videos

Instagram Edits and Meta AI app can now transform your videos and turn you into a marble sculpture or fix your clothing in a few minutes. Both platforms have announced a new video editing tool powered by Meta AI that lets you edit any short-form video using preset text prompts.

In a new newsroom post, Meta AI announced the new AI video editing feature. You can edit 10-second videos using any of the 50 preset prompts to change your outfits, location, or art style. For example, you can imagine yourself as a “vintage comic book illustration”. The tool also allows you to alter the lighting for a futuristic effect or transform a bright, sunny day into a rainy one.

Image Credit: Meta

Once you are done, you can share it on Facebook, Instagram, or Meta AI’s Discover feed. However, it is currently available in the US only, with no word on a wider rollout yet.

According to Meta, “Inspired by our Movie Gen models, this new feature is just the first step toward our goal of bringing you AI video generation and editing across our apps and products. The company clarified that, you will soon be able to provide custom prompts to edit videos according to your imagination.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri also shared a Reels video, talking about the same feature. It is called Restyle for the Edits app. He further mentioned that the feature could make its way to Instagram, too. So you can effortlessly change the style of your reels right from the app itself.

You can try Meta’s AI video editing feature on the Meta AI app, Edits, or on the Meta.AI website.