Massive Instagram Outage Leading to Account Suspension, Now Resolved

If your Instagram account has suddenly been suspended or you saw a significant drop in the follower count, you are not alone. This is a result of yet another Instagram outage, causing inconvenience to several users. However, Instagram has released an official statement and suggested that the problem has been sorted.

Instagram Is Down but Don’t Worry Too Much!

Several users have reported that they have been locked out of their accounts, hinting that account suspensions and bans. Some got a full-screen message of suspension, as suggested by a number of tweets. Yup my instagram also got the random suspension pic.twitter.com/P0RPgtxyn5— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 31, 2022 Instagram is doing some sort of purge, it appears. Lots of people are having a bad day over there. @mosseri pic.twitter.com/CYIxEzbc9H— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) October 31, 2022

It is also suggested that Instagram users, especially content creators lost followers. Even I saw a sudden drop in my follower count. Beebom’s Instagram account also saw similar behavior with a loss of over 1,00,000 followers. But that came back to the normal number in a few hours.

However, there’s nothing to worry about. Instagram has acknowledged the outage via a recent tweet. As a follow-up to the tweet, the Meta-owned social media platform has also confirmed that it has resolved the outage and is sorry for the inconvenience caused. We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

So now, users might stop seeing suspension alerts or a decrease in followers. This outage comes after WhatsApp’s recent outage. The messaging platform, which is also owned by Meta, failed to work for many users across countries. WhatsApp was restored later on.

Are you still facing issues with your Instagram account or is the issue resolved for you? Let us know in the comments below.