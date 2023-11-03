Instagram Will Now Let You Add Lyrics to Reels

Instagram has a new feature for Reels to make this part of the social media app more attractive. There will now be the ability to add song lyrics, which is another way of making things interactive. Check out the details to know more.

Instagram Reels Will Feature Song Lyrics

The announcement was made by Adam Mosseri via the IG Updates Instagram channel. While creating and editing a Reel, you will get the option to add lyrics to a song you have chosen. You can select the music icon and add the song of your choice.

You can simply swipe left for the lyrics to appear. This will help you make your Reels more user-friendly. People can get to know the lyrics to a trending song, which makes the experience all the more enjoyable. And for those who have been going through the hassle of manually adding song lyrics to their Reels, this will come as a sigh of relief.

Source: IG Updates/Instagram Channel

This comes in addition to adding text on Reels, which makes things very convenient, especially when you are watching the Reels on mute. For the uninitiated, this ability is already available on Instagram Stories. While adding music to a Story, you can choose to add lyrics. You can also choose various music player styles in case lyrics are not required.

The feature has started rolling out and should reach all people using Android and iOS soon. Mosseri also revealed that it will be adding more new features to Reels and updates on the same will come our way soon. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned. Also, what are your thoughts on the new ability to add lyrics to Reels? Do you think this is a handy feature? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.