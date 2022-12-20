Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 Launched in India; Check out the Details!

After recently introducing its Zero series globally, Infinix has now launched it in India. The Infinix Zero Ultra and the Zero 20 fall in the budget and mid-range segments, respectively, and come with up to 200MP cameras, 180W fast charging, and more. Check out the details below.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Specs and Features

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a cosmic-toned design with the presence of the Kármán lines at the back panel. The front has a 6.8-inch FHD+ 3D curved display with a center-placed punch hole. It supports a 120Hz refresh, 900 nits of peak brightness, and more.

The camera department gets a 200MP OIS main camera with Quad LED Flash, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 32MP front camera. The selfie shooter stands at 60MP, again with support for OIS.

Under the hood, there’s a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM (can go up to 13GB with extended RAM support) and 256GB of storage. The Zero Ultra is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 180W fast charging (touted to be a first for India). This can fully charge the phone in about 12 minutes. The battery supports the Dual mode for Flash Charge and multi-protection.

Additionally, the Infinix Zero Ultra runs XOS 12 based on Android 12 (Android 13 would’ve been a better choice), supports 12 5G bands, and more.

Infinix Zero 20: Specs and Features

The Infinix Zero 20 features a metal frame and a lightweight design. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for extended RAM by up to 13GB.

On the camera front, the Zero 20 has 108MP cameras with a Quad-LED Flash and up to 10x zoom. The selfie shooter stands at 60MP with OIS, becoming the world’s first phone to get this configuration. The Infinix Zero 20 gets its juice from a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs XOS 12 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 and the Infinix Zero 20 retails at Rs 15,999. While the Zero Ultra will be available, starting December 25, the Zero 20 will be up for grabs from December 29 onwards. Both will be available via Flipkart.

The Zero Ultra comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colors, and the Zero 20 comes in Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Grey color variants.