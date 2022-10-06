Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP Camera and Xboy Explorer NFT Collection Introduced

Infinix has introduced its flagship smartphone called the Zero Ultra globally. The phone takes ahead the new trend of a 200MP camera, also seen with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Alongside, the company has also introduced its Xboy Explorer NFT collection. Here are the details to know.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Specs and Features

The Infinix Zero Ultra gets the cosmic-toned body, inspired by the lines from the universe called the Kármán line. It comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colorways. While the Coslight Silver option has lines all over the glass back panel, the Genesis Noir option goes for a mixture of a plain and textured rear.

Upfront, there’s a 6.8-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Eye Care for lowered blue light.

The main highlight is the 200MP camera with a 1/1.22-inch Ultra Vision sensor, OIS, and PDAF support. This is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. There are several intriguing camera features to try out. This includes the DOL-HDR technology for detailed videos, Super Night mode, Dual View Video, Sky Remap, and more. The front snapper stands at 32MP.

Another attraction is support for 180W Thunder Charge fast charging tech, which can fully charge the phone in about 12 minutes. The 4,500mAh battery comes with other features like Dual mode for Flash Charge and multi-protection.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s support for up to 5GB of additional RAM too. Other features include X-axis Linear Vibration Motor, an advanced cooling system, Wi-Fi 6, Dual 5G SIM, and more. It runs XOS 12 based on Android 12.

Additionally, Infinix has introduced the Zero 20 with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 60MP OIS front camera and 108MP triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more.

Infinix Xboy NFT Introduced Too

Infinix has announced its Xboy Explorer NFT (non-fungible token) collection too. The collection includes Flash, Mirror, Wisestar, Vision, and Chic NFTs, which can be won via the lottery card received with the Infinix Zero Ultra. Who's your favorite XBOY NFT? Each has its own unique mini story shown on the activity page. Let us know which one connected with you and we will pick some randomly lucky winners who will receive an Infinix XBOY NFT.

➡️Learn more about the stories: https://t.co/PEoIL5vJjn pic.twitter.com/pXw2ey8p2S— Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) October 6, 2022

Each NFT has a special feature. Flash supports 180W Thunder Charge fast charging tech and has Venus as its hometown, Mirror supports the 120Hz Waterfall display and has Jupiter as its hometown, Wisestar has the 6nm processor and Mars as its hometown, Vision supports 200MP (Mercury is its hometown), and Chic gets a stylish design and Saturn has its hometown.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra retails at $520 (~ Rs 42,500) and is now available globally. The Infinix Zero 20 is priced at $460 (~ Rs 37,600).

There’s no word on their availability in India yet.