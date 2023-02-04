Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Launched in India

Infinix has introduced two new phones as part of its Zero series in India. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo come with a 120Hz display, 50MP rear cameras, and more. These come in addition to the Infinix Zero 5G, which launched as the company’s first 5G phone in India last year. Have a look at the details.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Series: Specs and Features

Both the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo come with vertically-arranged triple rear cameras and a center-placed punch-hole screen. They come in a Coral Orange color, which has a vegan leather finish. Other color options include the Pearl White and Submariner Black colors.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

There’s a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. There are three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. You also get to try the Film mode, 960fps slow-motion videos, 4K videos, and more.

The difference between the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is the chipset. The Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, while the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. This is coupled with 8GB of RAM (an additional 5GB of extended RAM too) and up to 256GB of storage.

Both devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and run XOS 12 based on Android 12. There’s also support for stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0, and more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at Rs 17,999 (8GB+128GB) and the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo retails at Rs 19,999 (8GB+256GB). Both will be available via Flipkart, starting February 11.

Buyers can get a 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card, a no-cost EMI option, and the option to exchange an old phone for a further discount.

Featured Image: Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo