Infinix Smart TV 43Y1 and INBook X2 Plus Launched in India

Infinix has introduced the new INBook X2 Plus laptop and the 43Y1 smart TV in India. Both the laptop and the smart TV fall in the affordable price bracket and come with compelling features. Check out the details below.

Infinix INBook X2 Plus: Specs and Features

The INBook X2 Plus comes as a successor to the INBook X1 laptops and features an alloy-based metal design. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness. There’s support for the Xstrike backlit keyboard with an anti-Glare Glass touchpad with multi-touch support.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel 11th Gen Core i7 chip, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The X2 Plus comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.1 SSD storage, which can be expanded further by up to 2TB via a memory card. It is backed by a 50Whr battery with 65W fast charging support. This can provide a 65% charge in about 60 minutes.

Port assortment involves two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. Additionally, the INBook X2 Plus features a 1080p web camera with dual LED flash, dual microphones, and 1.5W dual DTS speakers.

The INBook X2 Plus runs Windows 11 Home and comes in Blue, Red, and Grey color options.

Infinix Smart TV 43Y1: Specs and Features

The Infinix Smart TV 43Y1 has a 43-inch Full HD LED bezel-less display with support for 300 nits of peak brightness, HLG, and eye care mode. It comes packed with Dolby box speakers with a 20W output and support.

The TV is powered by a quad-core processor, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes equipped with apps like Prime Video, Youtube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and more. The 43Y1 supports screen mirroring, Wi-Fi, and remote control with dedicated Youtube and Prime Video buttons.

Additionally, there’s support for two HDMI (1 ARC Support), two USB ports, one RF input, one AV input, a Headphone jack, and a COAX out.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook X2 Plus is priced at Rs 32,990 (Core i3/8GB/256GB), Rs 35,990 (Core i3/8GB/512GB), Rs 42,990 (Core i5/8GB/512GB), Rs 47,990 (Core i5/16GB/512GB), and Rs 52,990 (Core i7/16GB/512GB).

The Infinix Smart TV 43Y1 retails at Rs 13,999.