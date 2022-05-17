Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W Fast Charging Launched; Check out the Details!

Infinix has expanded its Note 12 series with the launch of the Infinix Note 12 VIP globally. The Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with features like support for 120W fast charging, 108MP rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a lot more. The company has also introduced the slightly toned-down Note 12 (G96). Here’s a look at the details.

Infinix Note 12 VIP: Specs and Features

The Infinix Note 12 VIP comes with an ultra-sleek aesthetic and opts for the flat-edge design that is becoming common these days. It also features a rectangular rear camera hump with one huge camera housing and two small ones. It is painted in Cayenne Grey and Force Black colors.

The front sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super Light AMOLED display with a center-placed punch-hole. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Low Blue Light tech, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for expandable RAM (up to an extra 5GB) and expandable storage (up to 2TB).

The Note 12 VIP features a 108MP Cinemagic main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 16MP front camera onboard too. It supports Laser detection auto-focus, Night mode, Portrait mode, and more. The phone sources its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging. This can fully charge the phone in 17 minutes. It runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top.

Additional features include a Dual X-axis motor, Xarena-Darlink 2.0 for better gaming optimizations, a 9-Layer Graphene Cooling System, dual speakers with DTS, Hands-Free Multiple AI Voice Assist, and more.

Infinix Note 12 (G96): Specs and Features

The Infinix Note 12 (G96) looks a lot like the Realme GT 2 and comes in Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue colorways. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display but with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Helio G96 SoC but comes in two RAM+Storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Both these variants support expandable RAM and storage.

The Note 12 (G96) gets a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera at the back, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs XOS 10.6 based on Android 12.

Furthermore, it comes with a 10-layer Graphene Cooling System, Linear Motor Tactile System, dual speakers with DTS, XArena-Darlink 2.0, and more.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is priced at $300 (around Rs 23,200), while the Infinix Note 12 (G96) is priced at $200 (around Rs 15,500) and they are available to buy in select global markets. There’s no word about their availability in India as of now.