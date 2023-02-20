Infinix INBook Y1 Plus Introduced in India Under Rs 30,000

Infinix has added a new affordable laptop under the INBook Y series called the INBook Y1 Plus in India. It comes after the launch of the high-end ZEROBOOK laptops, which happened last month. Check out the price, specs, and other details below.

Infinix INBook Y1 Plus: Specs and Features

The INBook Y1 Plus has a sleek metal body and features a 15.6-inch display (touted as the largest in the segment) with a Full HD screen resolution, 87% sRGB colors, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It has thin side bezels.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor along with integrated UHD Graphics. There’s 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 2TB.

For connectivity, there are two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C slots, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The INBook Y1 Plus also includes a 2MP Full HD web camera with support for a dual-LED flash and an in-built dual mic array. There’s an AI noise cancellation feature too for enhanced video calls.

The laptop has a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging. This can reach 75% of the charge in about an hour. Additionally, you get 2W dual stereo speakers, an Ice Storm Cooling System, a backlit keyboard with a 1ms response time, and more. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook Y1 Plus retails at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB+512GB variant. As an introductory offer, the price will start at Rs 29,990 after a discount of Rs 2,000 on Flipkart. The sale will begin on February 24.

The laptop rivals options like the Acer Aspire 3 with AMD Ryzen 3, the HP 15s (also with AMD Ryzen 3), and more It comes in blue, grey, and silver colors.

Buy Infinix INBook Y1 Plus via Flipkart (starts at Rs 29,990)