The Infinite Mac Emulator Lets You Run macOS 8 in Your Web Browser

Apple’s macOS 8 is a pretty popular operating system when it comes to virtual emulators running on modern devices. Back in 2020, we saw a developer from San Francisco release an app to let users experience macOS 8 on their Windows, Linux, and other macOS machines. And now, another developer has created a macOS 8 emulator that runs in a supported web browser instantly. Let’s check out the details below.

Infinite Mac Project Brings macOS 8 into a Browser

A developer named Mihai Parparita recently created a browser-based System 7 or macOS 8 emulator that lets users experience Apple’s computer platform from 1997 on a virtual 68k Mac. As the emulator is web browser-based, it can run instantly on a device, without requiring to download and install an app like the macintosh.js app from 2020.

Parparita recently took to Twitter to announce the classic Mac emulators. He noted that the web emulators “boot instantly, are filled with useful programs, allow data import, export and persistence, and try to bring the best of the web to retrocomputing.” You can check out his tweet attached right below. For #MARCHintosh2022 I'm launching two web-based classic Mac emulators: https://t.co/ENVg0cD75u and https://t.co/Kuyjc0HzWI.



In an official blog post, the developer mentioned that he experimented with a browser-based Basilisk II emulator back in 2017, which was successful. However, no setup “replicated the true feel of using a computer in the 90s”, as per Parparita. Hence, he created the Infinite Mac project.

The Infinite Mac eliminates the need of downloading and installing an app on a device and offers various useful features that are actually functional. To eliminate the downloading issue, the developer compressed the disk image. He then broke it up into 256K blocks that are downloaded if and when required.

“Along with some old-fashioned web optimizations, this makes the emulator show Mac’s boot screen in a second and can be fully booted in 3 seconds, even with a cold HTTP cache,” Parparita noted in his blog.

While running the macOS 8 emulator, you can open the pre-installed utility programs, tools, and games that are categorized in folders. The emulator also replicates the old-school animations of the opening and closing of the files and folders, and you can even drag to reposition a window.

Another issue for Parparita was to solve the CPU usage of the emulator as old school OS emulators tend to increase one of your CPU cores to 100% usage whether you are running the emulator or not. To solve this, the developer used the existing features from his Basilisk II project to reduce CPU usage. With these features, the emulator achieves full performance only when there is user input or a screen refresh is required.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Infinite Mac will not run later releases of macOS 8 like macOS 8.5 or 8.6. It is due to the fact that these OSes only ran on PowerPC Mac devices, which did not pack the older Motorola 68000-based processors.

Nonetheless, if you are a computer enthusiast and like retro technology, the Infinite Mac System 7 and macOS 8 emulators will surely excite you. You can check them out via the corresponding links. Also, let us know your experience in the comments below.