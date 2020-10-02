Although Apple’s AirPods come packed with a lot of nifty features, it does not change the fact that the one-fit-for-all is not convenient for many of the users. For instance, many people have ears in which Apple’s earbuds do not fit at all. Now, Apple addressed this issue with their latest AirPods Pro that comes with multi-size silicone ear-tips, the older-gen versions do not have this option. So, to solve this annoying problem, a jewellery designer of India stepped up to create an earring design that can hold the earbuds of the OG AirPods and AirPods 2 in its position while they are in your ears.

Created by Suhani Parekh, the founder of an emerging jewellery brand Misho, the “Pebble Pods” and the “Minimal/Active Tall Pods” are two newly added earrings of the store’s collection. While the “Pebble Pods” has a unique design, the “Minimal/Active Tall Pods” looks like they are just a contraption attached to your ears to hold the buds.

According to the designer, following the Coronavirus-led pandemic, “life suddenly became so much more digital.” She added, “I was always on the phone, on video calls, on Zoom meeting, and like a lot of us I decided to get cracking on those long overdue workouts.”

So to help with her digital agendas and virtual conferences, the AirPods were always her primary choice for mobile audio. However, “they would always slip out of my ears – I was often afraid that the AirPod would simply pop [out] and I would end up losing it,” she added. So, this fear led her to create an earring design that not only complements the AirPods but also holds them in place.

Contraption “Pods” for the AirPods

Now, the Pebble Pods have a unique shape that spreads to both sides with a circular contraption in the middle. The contraption is made a bit wider than the stem of the buds to deliver a snug fit for them. All in all, it looks like a beautiful earring even without the earbuds.

On the other hand, the Minimal/ Active Tall Pods look like a pair of dedicated AirPods holders for your ears. It has a top-open pipe-like design that attaches to the AirPods and then you can just pierce these holders through the earrings holes in your ears.

Now, the idea of these accessories is pretty crazy, however, it makes sense. Moreover, as AirPods has become one of Apple’s most popular accessories in the market, such amazing and innovative products have a huge potential.

Both the earring designs come in two finishes – 22K Gold Gloss and White Gold. Now, as the Pebble Pods has a unique design, it comes with a greater price tag than the Tall Pods. So, if you want a pair of Pebble Pods, you have to shed $121.06 (~Rs 8,913). On the other hand, the Tall Pods have a lower price of $74.81 (~Rs 5,507).

You can pre-order the Pebble Pods and the Tall Pods from Misho’s official website.