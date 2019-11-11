Letstrack, a Gurgaon, Haryana-based vehicle-tracking startup that counts Ola, Uber and GE among its customers in India, has expanded to the US market after entering Sri Lanka earlier. The company, which plans to establish itself as one of the leading players in the segment in the US by 2020, claims to have already received over 10,000 app registrations in the country since its entry earlier this month.

According to a press release from the company, it is launching all its services in the US, including: Letstrack Personal series, Letstrack Bike series, Letstrack Premium, Letstrack Plug and Play, Letstrack Special and more. The company also said it is working with a number of OEMs in the US to expand its reach in the country.

In a prepared statement, Vikram Kumar, the Founder & CEO of Letstrack, said: “All American companies want to enter China and India, but Chinese don’t let them enter. And India is too difficult to understand an operate. Our main strategy was to place distribution in place and conquer the Asian Market, then move on to launch in USA with a bang. And it’s not long before we see that coming true”. The company has raised $1.7 million in seed funding thus far, and is looking to secure Series C funding by 2020.

With autonomous trucking and ride-aggregator services becoming more commonplace, GPS-based vehicle-tracking services, like those offered by Letstrack, are only expected to be more in-demand from fleet operators, so it won’t be a massive surprise if the company is able to compete successfully in the largest economy in the world.