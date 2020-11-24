The Indian Government has today banned another 43 apps of Chinese origin under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The news was released via a press release from the PIB stating that the “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.”
While most of the apps in this new list are not nearly as popular as some of the apps that have been banned in the last couple of months, the list does include some apps from Alibaba, including Ali Express, Alibaba Workbench, and others.
As per the press release, the apps have been banned because they engage “in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” This is the exact same wording that was mentioned in the press release banning 59 apps including TikTok, back in June. It’s also the same reason that was mentioned when the government banned another 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile back in September.
The complete list of apps that have been banned with today’s order can be found below:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India – Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard – Business Card Reader
- CamCard – BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela – Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV – TV version
- WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II