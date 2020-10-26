Ever since the coronavirus pandemic happened, there has been an increase in internet users across the globe, which in turn affected the overall internet speed. According to Ookla Speedtest’s Global Index for the month of September, India globally stands in the 131st position in mobile data and 70th position in fixed broadband.

Notably, the overall rank dropped by two places in mobile data. The country has an average mobile download speed of 12.07Mbps, which is less than neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. However, this is an improvement when compared to 10.15Mbps from March.

The fixed broadband segment is a whole different story. While India had 35.98Mbps in fixed broadband downloads this March, the figure has improved since then and now stands at 46.47Mbps. With this improved speed, India has managed to climb two ranks in the index.

The global average download speed for mobile and fixed broadband were 35.96Mbps and 85.73Mbps in September respectively. Again, this is an overall improvement with respect to 30.47 Mbps and 74.64 Mbps in March. You might also be interested to know the global leaders in terms of download speeds. South Korea leads the mobile segment with 121Mbps, while Singapore retained its position with 226.6Mbps in the fixed broadband category.

So, from these new stats, it is clear that the internet speed in India has slightly improved when we compare to what we had in March. Are you noticing the speed improvements in real-world usage conditions? Do not forget to tell us in the comments.