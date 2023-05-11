Inbase Free Buds Max TWS Launched With 32 Hours Of Playtime

Homegrown brand Inbase has launched its latest TWS, the Free Buds Max in India. The latest Inbase TWS packs exciting features like 13mm drivers, up to 32 hours of playback time, ENC, and much more. Continue reading below to find out more about the Inbase Free Buds Max.

Inbase Free Buds Max: Specs and Features

The Free Buds Max comes with an in-ear design with soft silicon tips for a snug fit. The TWS packs 13mm drivers to deliver HD sound quality in refined clarity. The TWS also combines Smart Noise Reducing technology with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to allow you to get rid of environmental noises while on calls.

The Free Buds Max claims to provide up to 32 hours of playtime and 300 hours of standby time. This means that you can indulge in an uninterrupted listening experience. Additionally, you will not have to worry about running out of juice. Thanks to Type-C fast charging, the earbuds will be able to last 3 hours with only 15 minutes of charge.

Commenting on the launch, Nitesh Kumbhat, the Co-Founder of Inbase said, “We are excited to introduce the Free Buds Max True Wireless Earbuds, which offer an unparalleled audio experience for our customers. With the advanced driver and Smart Noise Reducing technology, users can enjoy the crystal-clear sound quality and a seamless calling experience. Our aim has always been to enhance the music and audio experience of our users, and the Free Buds Max is a testament to our commitment. We believe that the earbuds will become an integral part of our customers’ daily routines, whether it is during their commute or workout.“

The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant as well. They also offer stable and long-range connections, thanks to Bluetooth version 5.3 support. The earbuds are available in black, yellow, white, and red color options.

Price and Availability

Inbase Free Buds Max is available at an introductory price of Rs 899. However, this is for a limited time only. after which, the TWS will retail at Rs 2,999. You can grab Inbase’s Free Buds Max via retail outlets, Amazon, Flipkart, and Inbase’s official website.

Buy Inbase Free Buds Max via Amazon