Finally! Honkai Star Rail Is Getting a Trailblazer’s Room with Interactable Furniture

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 is only a couple of days away, which means that version 2.7 Voice of the Galaxy Developer Notes have been released and it comes with some pleasant surprises. According to the new Dev Notes from HSR, the game will be adding a Trailblazer’s room in the Astral Express. The Astral Express is a massive train that flies in outer space and it has a ton of rooms. Many of this rooms can be visited, including Dan Heng’s and March 7th’s room. However, the Trailblazer’s room was off-limit, or we may have never gotten a room in the first place! Finally, a room is going to be allotted to the Trailblazer in the upcoming 2.7 version and it will come with some nifty features as well.

HSR 2.7 Dev Notes: Trailblazer’s Room and Party Car

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Version 2.7 will add the Trailblazer’s room to the Astral Express alongside a new area named the Party Car. The Trailblazer’s room will be located on the second floor of the Party Car and it will have some customizable features. Players will be able to unlock small toys and other items through missions and events to decorate their room. Furthermore, the room will have interactable furniture, including a bathtub.

The new Party Car area can have visiting in-game friends and players might also be able to change Pom-Pom’s outfit there. This feature is currently in work and is expected to be added in version 2.7. Other than that, the upcoming 2.6 update will add the past Event Light cones, which will become available in the Herta Store with their Superimposition copies. Other than that, the game is also adding an option to Delete Past Mission resources to tackle the game’s ever-increasing size. This feature will be added in version 2.7.

So, that’s everything in the version 2.7 Voice of the Galaxy developer notes in HSR. Tell us how you feel about the upcoming features and what type of goodies you would like to decorate your new room in the Astral Express.