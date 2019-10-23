After a slew of leaks over the past few days, Huawei has finally launched the Honor 20 Lite in China. The device, however, differs significantly from the global Honor 20 Lite model that was launched alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro earlier in the year. Unlike the global version, the Chinese model comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, alongside a slightly larger screen, a faster processor and an upgraded triple-camera setup at the back.

Honor 20 Lite (China Variant) Specs and Features

The Honor 20 Lite (China variant) features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a teardrop notch that houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter. The device is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with microSD support (up to 256GB). There’s a triple camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra wide-angle snapper and an additional 2MP sensor.

The Honor 20 Lite rocks a 4,000mAh battery with a 10C/2A bundled charger. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm AUX socket, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, USB OTG and more. The phone runs EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Honor 20 Lite Price and Availability

The Honor 20 Lite (China variant) is priced starting at 1,399 yuan (around Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model and goes up to 1,899 yuan (around Rs. 19,000) for the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant. It’s significantly lower than the global model that’s priced at 299 euros (around Rs. 23,000) in Europe. It will be available in three color options – Magic Night Black, Blue Water Jade and Icelandic Fantasy. It is already up for pre-order on Chinese e-commerce site, Vmall, with sales slated to begin Friday, October 25.