Honkai Star Rail Reveals March 7th’s Unique Ability

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Livestream just concluded and it has revealed a lot of new information, including redeem codes. The biggest reveal in the 2.1 livestream was not about the events, upcoming new characters, new locations, or even the Simulated Universe. The biggest reveal in the HSR 2.1 Livestream was about March 7th’s future plans.

March 7th’s Unique Ability Revealed

In-game Screenshot: Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti

Shaoji, the Honkai franchise writer, revealed in the Livestream that March 7th will have a similar system to the Trailblazer’s path selection. In Honkai Star Rail, players can select between two different paths for the Trailblazer, Destruction, and Preservation, with more paths being available in the future. This is a common trend in most HoYoverse games, but only exclusive to the main character.

She (March 7th) will have a system similar to switching Paths that is unique to her. But for her it might not be walking on a new path, but rather creating memories – Shaoji (HoYoverse)

This dynamic will change with Honkai Star Rail as the developers plan to introduce a similar mechanic for March 7th in 2024. Shaoji further mentions in the Livestream that March 7th will gain strength through the memories she creates on the journey. However, what it looks like mechanically is still a mystery. From a mechanic point, I would guess that March 7th will get a new set of abilities, which players will be able to select and replace in her kit. Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail

March 7th’s history has been a big mystery in Honkai Star Rail, and players have often expected her to have a transformation like Dan Heng. However, HoYoverse implementing a mechanic similar to the Trailblazer path swap system for March 7th was never expected.

What About Other Crew Members in HSR?

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail

During this segment, Shaoji also emphasizes the importance of all the crew members aboard the Astral Express. So, we may get different mechanics or transformations for all the Astral Express crew in the future. However, this is a speculation and we might not see anything with the other crew members anytime soon.

