Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Characters Revealed in Drip Marketing

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail X (Edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti)
In Short
  • Honkai Star Rail's latest Drip Marketing campaign reveal two new 5-star characters.
  • The two characters are Feixiao (Hunt, Wind) and Lingsha (Abundance, Fire), both native of Xianzhou Alliance.
  • Both the new characters will feature in the upcoming HSR 2.5 version's banner, alongside two other returning 5-star characters.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Livestream is very close and Hoyoverse has released the Drip Marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail 2.5, as expected. The latest drip marketing features two new 5-star characters, Feixiao and Lingsha. Both the characters are from Xianzhou Alliance and will likely play a role in the Trailblaze Continuance missions. Here is everything we know so far about the two new characters.

Honkai Star Rail Feixiao Drip Marketing

Image Courtesy: X/ Honkai Star Rail

Feixiao is a 5-star Hunt character with the Wind attack type and she is one of the Seven Arbiter Generals of the Xianzhou Alliance. She is the only 5-star Hunt character with the Wind attack type in the game with her release, with Dan Heng being the only other 4-star alternative.

Her drip marketing reveals that she is called the Great General by her people and written as the Merlin’s Claw in the books, however, she prefers her own title ‘Lacking General’ — lacking in worries, regrets, and rivals.

She is skilled in all forms of martial arts, however, she bears the burden of the Moon Rage affliction. Feixiao is described as unrestrained and frank, dashing and straightforward.

Feixiao’s English voice is played by Anairis Quinones and her Japanese voice is played by Komatsu Mikako, who is also the voice actor for the Pyro Archon Mavuika in Genshin Impact.

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha Drip Marketing

Image Courtesy: X/ Honkai Star Rail

Lingsha is a 5-star Abundance character with the Fire attack type and is the new Cauldron Master of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission. She is also the only 5-star Abundance character with the Fire type, with Gallagher being the only other alternative.

Lingsha is a Vidyadhara, born and raised in the Luofu, and she studied the healing arts under the name of Dan Zhu. Her master was banished after getting bogged down in politics. Her drip marketing describes her as an intelligent and quick-witted Vidyadhara healer, with a sharp sense of smell often used to diagnose illnesses.

She is also adept at dealing with social relationships and has perfect control over her expression and outward demeanor at all times. Linghsa’s English voice is played by Whitney Holland and her Japanese voice is played by Kaori Maeda.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

