Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown)

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 is expected to introduce some new mechanics, two brand-new characters and introduce the first Trailblazing Continuance missions after the Penacony arc. This version will delve into the Xianzhou Alliance, introducing many new characters. HSR 2.4 will also release the 5-star characters, namely Yunli and Jiaoqiu. The upcoming HSR 2.4 livestream, scheduled for Friday, will shed more light on the upcoming banners and events. Here is the confirmed date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 2.4 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 livestream — “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue” — is scheduled for July 19, (Friday) at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The livestream date and time may vary depending on your region and timezone. Check out the date and time for select regions here: Region Livestream Start Time New Delhi, India 5:00 PM IST Tokyo, Japan 8:30 PM JST California, USA 3:30 AM Beijing, China 7:.30 PM CST Toronto, Canada 6:30 AM Rome, Italy 12:30 PM CET Melbourne, Australia 10:30 PM Auckland, New Zealand 12:30 AM (July 20)

Honkai Star Rail 2.4 Livestream Countdown Timer

To stay up-to-date with the livestream time and date, we’ve added a countdown timer for the event:

HSR 2.4 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Livestream has commenced. Head to the HSR YouTube livestream right now.

What to Expect from HSR 2.4 Livestream?

The HSR 2.4 Livestream will include the character introductions of the two new 5-star characters — Yunli and Jiaoqiu. The livestream will also reveal previews of the main storyline, along with more Xianzhou Alliance characters. IT will also shed light on the events in the 2.4 version and give us an in-depth look at March 7th’s new ability.

Additionally, as is the tradition, the developer will give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of Redeem codes during the livestream, which will be updated in our HSR 2.4 livestream codes article. Hi, Trailblazers!



The Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.4 "Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue" Special Program will be released officially on July 19 at 19:30 (UTC+8).



YouTube: https://t.co/erjh4fWOll



This live stream will feature introductions to the characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu,…— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) July 15, 2024

Where to Watch HSR 2.4 Livestream?

You can catch the livestream on Honkai Star Rail’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, where the special program will be streamed simultaneously.

So, are you excited for the next HSR update? Share your expectations from the upcoming update in the comments section.