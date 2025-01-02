G-Man’s Back and He’s Teasing Us with a Half-Life 3 Announcement

2025 begins with something we were not ready for. Yes, we all are hyped for some of the biggest video games this year but there is one, that might be around the corner. Mike Shapiro, the voice behind G-Man from the Half-Life franchise just shared a post on his X account, mentioning some cryptic notes, and teasing us with a possible Half-Life 3 announcement.

While there are possibilities of something else, it would be the biggest surprise indeed for the New Year. But what does Mike Shapiro’s cryptic X post even mean?

Well, in the post, we hear some messages in G-Man’s voice, and sometimes he switches to Barney Calhoun. This indicates either a return or a future display of the massive franchise character. In one of the voice lines he says, “Unexpected surprises” and “See you in the new year”.

Although these could mean another Half-Life: Alyx-style attempt by Valve, fans, including me are not convinced enough. Valve mentioned Half-Life 3 many years ago and a documentary shared officially suggests the game was in the works for the last 18 years. However, it is not just the video in the post.

If you notice the hashtags, it seems the hints are right there. In the X post, #Valve #Halflife #GMan #2025 are the keywords. Could this mean that Valve is trying to promote Half-Life through his posts? Remember that Mark is not a big-time X user. He passingly posts about things he is working on or retweets certain posts.

Are we getting Half-Life 3 and G-Man in 2025? With this massive tease, we fans can only speculate what could be next for Valve’s masterpiece Half-Life franchise.