Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle Movie Is Releasing in Indian Theatres Soon

Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump (aka Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle) got an official worldwide release date earlier this year, but we couldn’t find an Indian release in the announcement until today. Indian Haikyu fans have been waiting to see Hinata and Kageyama take on the Nekoma High School boys for the longest time. And now, thanks to official info shared by India’s PVR INOX Pictures, we now know when we can watch the Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle movie in the country.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Crow vs Cat volleyball match soon as the official PVR INOX Pictures X account confirmed that the highly anticipated Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie is coming soon to Indian theatres. Destiny favors the bold🏐 Unleash your inner player and conquer your destiny in the ultimate clash of the season! The wait is over🥳



Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle is Coming Soon

.

.

.#HaikyuTheDumpsterBattle #Haikyu #SusumuMitsunaka #AyumuMurase #KaitoIshikawa #YûkiKaji… pic.twitter.com/oQlCCdmdAw— PVR INOX Pictures (@PicturesPVR) May 8, 2024

The multiplex chain brand did not share an exact release date in the X post, however, there were reports that PVR Cinemas accidentally updated their upcoming movies calendar with the release date of the Haikyu movie.

The Indian release date for the Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle movie was mentioned as May 31 in the calendar, which is a day after the international release. So, get ready to witness the passion of Karasuno vs Nekoma on a bigger screen near you.

That said, keep your eyes peeled for the opening of ticket bookings in your city, which is expected to start soon. We will also update this story with the confirmed release date along with booking links in the coming, so stay tuned for more information. Bookmark this article to stay up-to-date on Haikyu movie developments. In the meantime, are you excited about the release of the Haikyu movie in the subcontinent? Let us know in the comments below.